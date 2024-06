WESTERN RUMBLINGS: California, Nevada Experience More Than 1,000 Earthquakes In A Single Week

June 2, 2024 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

The talks about the West Coast and “The Big One” have been uttered since before I was born, more than 50 years ago. Yet, we have been seeing along the West Coast as well as portions of the Northwest rumblings tied to earthquakes. This past week, more than 1,000 earthquakes occurred in California and Nevada …



