After Berkshire Crashes To 0, NYSE Says "Technical Issue Has Been Resolved" And All Systems Operational

Update (12:02pm ET): After a cascade of circuit breakers pushed various NYSE stocks and instantly halted trading, the Exchange said in an email that the technical issue with industrywide price bands published by the CTA SIP has been resolved and all systems are currently operational.

All impacted stocks have reopened

Price band issue has been resolved

Issue triggered trading halts in a number of NYSE listed stocks

* * *

Something snapped just after 9:40 am, when as the market was still reeling from the latest idiotic move in meme stonks, we just saw one of the world's largest companies - Berkshire Hathaway - wipe out just about 100% of its value and crash to basically zero...

... amid a cascading wave of trading halts sparked by a break at the NYSE:

... which the exchange quickly admitted it was at fault for.

The full list of halts can be found on the NYSE site and includes the following names:

Among other notable names that crashed and were halted on a Limit Up, Limit Down Circuit breaker were Chiptole, BMO, NuScale.

