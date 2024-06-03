As Cartel-Ridden Mexico Re-Elects Leftist Government, Candidate Killed by Hitmen, Voter Kidnapped at Polls

June 3, 2024   |   Tags:

It’s hard to call Sunday anything less than a tragedy for the violence-ridden country of Mexico. In the culmination of a race dominated not only by the scourge of the […] The post As Cartel-Ridden Mexico Re-Elects Leftist Government, Candidate Killed by Hitmen, Voter Kidnapped at Polls appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x