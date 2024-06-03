Brickbat: Getting Criminals Off the Street

Former Columbus, Ohio police vice detective Andrew Mitchell has been sentenced to 11 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of depriving individuals of their civil rights while acting under color of law and one count of obstructing justice. While working as a plain clothes officer, Mitchell kidnapped two sex workers: He detained, handcuffed, and questioned them before ever identifying himself as an officer. Last year, Mitchell was acquitted of murder and manslaughter after shooting and killing a woman in his unmarked police car during a prostitution investigation.

