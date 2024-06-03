Jon Tester Says He Wants To Balance the Federal Budget. He’s Spent His Career Voting the Other Way.

June 3, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

In a bid to boost his moderate credentials amid one of the cycle’s toughest reelection campaigns, Sen. Jon Tester (D., Mont.) has pledged to balance the federal budget. The post Jon Tester Says He Wants To Balance the Federal Budget. He's Spent His Career Voting the Other Way. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...