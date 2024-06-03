Louisiana Bill Authorizing Physical Castration For Sex Offenders Heads To Governor’s Desk

A proposed bill that would enforce surgical castration as opposed to chemical castration for those convicted of rape has advanced in the Louisiana legislature.

The bill is now headed to Republican Gov. Jeff Landry’s desk to be signed or vetoed.

Senate Bill 371, sponsored by state Sen. Regina Barrow, a Democrat, would sentence those 17 and older who have been convicted of the rape of a victim under the age of 13 to be physically castrated.

It passed in the state House 74–24 and in the Senate 29–9.

“Proposed law further provides that the procedure is contingent upon a determination by a court-appointed medical expert that the defendant is an appropriate candidate for surgery, which determination must be made within 60 days of imposition of sentence,” the bill reads. “Proposed law further provides that when the offender is sentenced to a period of incarceration or confinement, the procedure must be performed no later than one week prior to the release of the offender.”

The Department of Public Safety and Corrections would oversee the procedure; however, it “will not be performed if not medically appropriate.”

“Proposed law further provides that if an offender fails to appear or refuses to undergo the procedure, the offender may be charged with failure to comply with the court order and sentenced to imprisonment for between three and five years, without benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence,” the bill states.

Expands on Previous Castration Law

According to state law, voluntary castration for people convicted rape date back to 2008, when the legislature passed legislation that sentenced a sex offender “to be treated with medroxyprogesterone acetate, or MPA.”

“However, in lieu of treatment with medroxyprogesterone acetate (MPA), the court may order the defendant to undergo physical castration provided the defendant file a written motion with the court stating that he intelligently and knowingly, gives his voluntary consent to physical castration as an alternative to the treatment,” the act states.

The new legislation proposed by Sen. Barrow expands on the previous act by authorizing a judge to order a physical castration to those convicted of a sex offense in which the victim was 13 or under, according to the bill.

In April, 54-year-old Glenn Sullivan pleaded guilty to four counts of second-degree rape of a 14-year-old that resulted in her pregnancy, according to a press release from Louisiana District Attorney Scott Perrilloux.

As a part of his sentence, Mr. Sullivan will be physically castrated, in addition to serving 50 years in prison.

“The case stems from a July 2022 Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office investigation,” the press release said. “A young woman told detectives that Sullivan had raped her multiple times when she was just 14-years-old. As a result, the juvenile became pregnant, and a DNA test that was ordered during the course of the criminal investigation proved Sullivan had impregnated her.”

The press release stated that Mr. Sullivan had also allegedly groomed her and threatened her family to prevent her from speaking out.

“So many of these types of cases go unreported because of fear,” Mr. Perrilloux said. “The strength it must have taken for this young woman to tell the truth in the face of threats and adversity is truly incredible.”