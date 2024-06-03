Photo: Cops Crack Down on Campus Protests

In April, Texas state police tangled with University of Texas at Austin student protesters, pushing them off the campus and sending some into the streets. The protest began when students walked out of class with demands that the university divest from manufacturers supplying weapons to Israel in the ongoing war in Gaza. Gov. Greg Abbott posted on X, "Arrests being made right now & will continue until the crowd disperses. These protesters belong in jail. Antisemitism will not be tolerated in Texas. Period," teeing up challenges about whether the move complied with the First Amendment.

