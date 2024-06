Rep. Susan Wild Locks Down Personal Facebook Account After Post Disparaging Veteran as Anti-Gay Bigot Leaks to Opponent

June 3, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Pennsylvania Rep. Susan Wild, one of the most vulnerable House Democrats up for reelection, has locked down her Facebook account after catching flack for baselessly claiming a military veteran in her district was an anti-LGBT bigot. The post Rep. Susan Wild Locks Down Personal Facebook Account After Post Disparaging Veteran as Anti-Gay Bigot Leaks to Opponent appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...