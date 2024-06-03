The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right: Before the Next Big Event, Stock Up on Survival Supplies

The Liberty Daily supports America First companies and benefits when readers purchase from them.

Something is coming. Just about everyone who is paying attention can feel it. Whether it’s something surrounding the election, another Plandemic, war(s), hyperinflation, civil unrest, or something nobody’s even considering right now, the anxiety flooding through Americans is palpable.

Never have there been more Americans purchasing preparedness supplies than today.

“I was never a ‘prepper’ through any of the past challenges but I sure as heck am preparing today,” said JD Rucker, CEO of Prepper All-Naturals. “I didn’t flinch through Y2K. I didn’t panic during the economic downturn of 2009. I didn’t pull out all my cash after Obamacare passed. I certainly didn’t stock up on toilet paper during the early days of Covid. But today, the threats finally seem real.”

Rucker’s company specializes in long-term storage beef… steak to be specific. Prepper All-Naturals offers sous vide, freeze-dried Ribeye, NY Strip, Tenderloin, and Sirloin with a 25-year shelf life. It is All-American beef. In fact, their cattle are born, raised, slaughtered, and packaged in Texas.

“None of our beef leaves the state until it’s in a bag being shipped to our customers,” Rucker said.

The fearmongering that we’ve been witnessing for decades has made many people like Rucker skeptical of all of the doomsayers. But as many Americans are realizing now, some of the “conspiracy theorists” were accurate with their warnings about the “UniParty Swamp” and the “Globalist Elite Cabal.”

Today, those conspiracy theorists seem prescient. Americans are rightly scrambling to protect themselves and their families.

“It’s more than just food that people need,” Rucker said. “I tell people constantly to make sure they have water, ammunition, meds, energy sources, appropriate clothing, comms, and their Bibles ready to go.”

Arguably the most important consideration is circumstantial. Americans with the resources and opportunity to do so are leaving cities, moving to suburbs or rural areas in anticipation of turmoil hitting metro areas first. Homesteading is becoming popular but not everyone can go that far in their preparedness, so they’re doing everything they can with the circumstances they’re in.

But there’s one thing that Rucker says is the most important for preparedness.

“Have a plan, share the plan, practice the plan,” Rucker said. “Having a bunch of resources is important but what happens when the proverbial crap hits the fan? Having something and knowing what to do with it are two different things.”

Rucker is currently working on an E-Book for “Late Preppers,” as he calls them. Anyone who purchases at Prepper All-Naturals and uses promo code “plan25” will receive 25% off their order and will be first to receive the E-Book when it’s completed.

“The best part about preparedness when done right is that it’s never a waste,” Rucker said. “If we’re forced to use our supplies because of emergencies, then praise God that we had them! If we’re never forced to use the supplies, then praise God we were spared and we have until 2049 to eat premium beef from Prepper All-Naturals! Either way, it’s better to be prepared and not need it than to not be prepared when disaster strikes.”

