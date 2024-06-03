Watch: Trump Discusses Possibility Of Prison, Says Conviction Has Been 'Very Hard' On Melania

Former President Trump told Fox News on Sunday that he would be "OK" handling a prison sentence.

"I'm OK with it," Trump told the network.

"I saw one of my lawyers on television the other day saying, ‘Oh no, you don’t want to do that to the president,’" Trump continued. "I said, ’Don’t beg for anything."

JUST IN: Donald Trump Unfazed by Potential Prison or House Arrest: 'I'm Okay With It'



"The arraignment date is four days before the RNC.



Yeah, well, that's part of the game. It is.



Someone suggested you could appeal straight to the Supreme Court because of the special nature… pic.twitter.com/ayhMU9VM0N — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) June 2, 2024

On Thursday, Trump was found guilty on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to conceal an alleged sexual encounter with porn star Stormy Daniels. He is the first former president convicted of a crime in US history.

Trump will appeal the verdict.

When asked about the possibility of house arrest, Trump said "I’m not sure the public would stand for it," adding "I think it would be hard for the public to take."

"At a certain point, there’s a breaking point," he continued.

Trump then said that the public response following Thursday's decision from a Manhattan jury shows that the case was seen as a "scam."

"The good news is I think we’ve set a record beyond all records for fundraising—that’s like a poll," he said. "People get it, it’s a scam."

Hard on Melania

Trump also said that his criminal trial has been "very hard" on his wife, Melania Trump.

The former president said that he's "fine" after his conviction, but "it's very hard for her."

"It’s tougher, I think it’s probably in many ways, it’s tougher on my family than it is on me," he added.

When asked how Melania is doing, he said "She’s fine, but I think it’s very hard for her. I mean, she’s fine. But it’s, you know, she has to read all this [nonsense]."

