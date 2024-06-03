Where Smoking Is Still Popular

Although the proportion of people smoking cigarettes is gradually declining globally, in some countries the habit is still highly prevalent.

As Statista's Anna Fleck reports, according to data from a Statista Consumer Insights survey, conducted between January and December 2023, roughly 36 percent of urban Indian respondents said that they smoke cigarettes at least occasionally.

In China, the share is even higher, with 42 percent saying the same.

You will find more infographics at Statista

Tomorrow, May 31 is World No Tobacco Day.

This year’s theme is "Protecting children from tobacco industry interference", aiming to encourage governments around the world to shield young people from tobacco marketing tactics in the hope of reducing future cases of addiction.