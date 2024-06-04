Biden to Sign “Tough” Order Limiting Border Invaders to 900,000 a Year
June 4, 2024 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTYBased on current numbers, the border closure would never even kick in. After years in which millions of border invaders penetrated the country, with Biden’s active assistance, he’s now announcing a limit just in time for the election. Here’s how the Democrat media is billing it. Biden prepares a tough executive order that would shut …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments