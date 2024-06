Hunter Biden Employs the Bill Clinton Defense in First Day of Criminal Trial

June 4, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Hunter Biden’s attorney took a page out of former president Bill Clinton’s playbook on Monday, telling jurors that his client’s case hinges on what the definition of the word "is" is. The post Hunter Biden Employs the Bill Clinton Defense in First Day of Criminal Trial appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...