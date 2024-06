With Congressional Testimony Complete, Dr. Fauci Returns To Hidden Lair On Skull Island To Hatch Next Evil Plot

June 4, 2024 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

SKULL ISLAND — The world braced for what promised to be a frightening remainder of 2024, as with his congressional testimony complete, Dr. Anthony Fauci returned to his hidden lair on Skull Island to hatch his next evil plot.



Read More...