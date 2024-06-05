Anti-Israel Stanford Protesters Injure Police Officer as They Vandalize President’s Office on Last Day of Classes

June 5, 2024

Anti-Israel protesters at Stanford University injured a police officer during a vandalism spree inside and outside the president's office early Wednesday, the last day of classes, and spray-painted graffiti reading, "Kill cops" and "the resistance." They locked themselves in the building with bike chains and zip ties, forcing law enforcement to break a window to enter. The post Anti-Israel Stanford Protesters Injure Police Officer as They Vandalize President's Office on Last Day of Classes appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


