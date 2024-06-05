BMW Admits Not Changing Logo To LGBTQ Colours In Middle East Due To “Cultural Aspects”

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

German auto manufacturer BMW has admitted that it only changes its logo for Pride month in certain regions and not others, taking into account “cultural aspects.”

It has become custom for major corporations to jump on the ‘Pride’ bandwagon every June by altering their logos to LGBTQ colours on social media.

It has been repeatedly highlighted, however, that the logos usually remain unchanged in countries that are hostile to homosexuality and radical gender ideology.

When one X user challenged BMW to explain not altering its logo on Middle East posts but rainbowing it for everyone else, they actually responded.

The company claimed it is “taking a stance” in recognition of LGBTQ+ Pride Month, but admitted that in some marketing areas it is at the discretion of distributors there.

The company added that it “also takes into consideration  market-specific legal regulations and country-specific cultural aspects.”

Would some of those cultural aspects be locals chucking gays off rooftops perhaps?

We seen this kind of thing before from BMW haven’t we?

Other companies havn’t gotten on board yet this year with rainbowing their logos at all, leading to suggestions that the businesses are finally waking up to the fact that the incessant pushing of ‘THE MESSAGE’ in an attempt to turn a profit isn’t working. 

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.

