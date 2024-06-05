BMW Admits Not Changing Logo To LGBTQ Colours In Middle East Due To "Cultural Aspects"

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

German auto manufacturer BMW has admitted that it only changes its logo for Pride month in certain regions and not others, taking into account “cultural aspects.”

It has become custom for major corporations to jump on the ‘Pride’ bandwagon every June by altering their logos to LGBTQ colours on social media.

It has been repeatedly highlighted, however, that the logos usually remain unchanged in countries that are hostile to homosexuality and radical gender ideology.

Notice how all of the major corporations pushing Pride and changing their logos do not push the same Pride Campaign in the Middle East in countries that actually have no LGBT rights whatsoever. pic.twitter.com/n5aeJmuAMp — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 1, 2023

Every. Single. Year. This will never not be funny pic.twitter.com/BVj40itRxs — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 2, 2024

Hey @BMW, why don’t you show some consistency and virtue signal with your Middle East profile picture too? pic.twitter.com/fVcy6GEdNP — Dr. Simon Goddek (@goddeketal) June 1, 2024

When one X user challenged BMW to explain not altering its logo on Middle East posts but rainbowing it for everyone else, they actually responded.

The company claimed it is “taking a stance” in recognition of LGBTQ+ Pride Month, but admitted that in some marketing areas it is at the discretion of distributors there.

In recognition of LGBTQ+ Pride Month, we have decided to take a clear stance and change the logo of our international communication and marketing channels (on behalf of all BMW Group markets and brands) until the end of June. (1/4) — BMW (@BMW) June 1, 2024

The international channels can be accessed worldwide and thus show the logo change in all markets worldwide. (2/4) — BMW (@BMW) June 1, 2024

However, as is customary with such communication and marketing activities, it is at the discretion of our sales companies and independent distributors to decide if they wish to join centrally initiated communication and marketing campaigns or not. (3/4) — BMW (@BMW) June 1, 2024

This is an established practice at the BMW Group, which also takes into consideration market-specific legal regulations and country-specific cultural aspects (4/4) — BMW (@BMW) June 1, 2024

The company added that it “also takes into consideration market-specific legal regulations and country-specific cultural aspects.”

Would some of those cultural aspects be locals chucking gays off rooftops perhaps?

As a lesbian, I would prefer you don’t pretend to take a moral stance on my human rights that is dependent on market conditions. Just drop the flag and go sell some cars. — Ani O'Brien (@aniobrien) June 2, 2024

So we can take from this that if market conditions made the oppression of gays profitable that little rainbow of yours would disappear pretty quickly here yeah? — Dennis Noel Kavanagh (@Jebadoo2) June 2, 2024

Then it means sweet fuck all.



You either support the rights of lesbians, gay men and bisexuals, or you don't. And you DON'T. You are just rainbow washing for profit. — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) June 2, 2024

Then remove it from your western markets, as clearly you don’t believe in gay rights if you’re not prepared to display it globally. — Sense Certain (@SenseCertain) June 2, 2024

So it’s fine to shove this cultural dildo down our throats, but no, no, too spicy for MENA? pic.twitter.com/pMVGHsBWmZ — Spicey Renfro (@SpiceyRenfro) June 2, 2024

We seen this kind of thing before from BMW haven’t we?

Everyone remembers how you adhered to country-specific cultural aspects in the early 1940s… pic.twitter.com/qjeyZ4z7Ng — REAL MENTCH (@RealMentch) June 3, 2024

Other companies havn’t gotten on board yet this year with rainbowing their logos at all, leading to suggestions that the businesses are finally waking up to the fact that the incessant pushing of ‘THE MESSAGE’ in an attempt to turn a profit isn’t working.

Last year, Xbox changed their logo for Pride Month and ditched it days later.



This year, they didn't even bother.



The tide has turned. pic.twitter.com/4ijUGUZc6L — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 2, 2024

Day 2 of pride month and the companies still are not switching their logos. The disease is in remission pic.twitter.com/JMUw0kp4O2 — The ArchCast (@TArchcast) June 2, 2024

