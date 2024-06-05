Bob Casey’s Hand-Picked ‘Seniors for Casey’ Chair Compared Republicans to Nazis, Pushed Jail Time for the Maskless

June 5, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey (D.) has said he will "work across the aisle" for Pennsylvania’s senior citizens. His pick to lead his "Seniors for Casey" coalition has likened Republicans to Nazis and called for treason charges against GOP lawmakers who blocked a Supreme Court nomination. The post Bob Casey's Hand-Picked 'Seniors for Casey' Chair Compared Republicans to Nazis, Pushed Jail Time for the Maskless appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



