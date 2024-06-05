Controversial Columbia Law Review Article Subverted Standard Editing Process

June 5, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A Columbia Law Review article that argues Jews "capitalized on the Holocaust to create a powerful narrative that monopolizes victimhood" was subject to an atypical editing process that omitted "a large number of Jewish students," according to sources familiar with the process. The post Controversial Columbia Law Review Article Subverted Standard Editing Process appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...