Hunter Biden’s Exes Dish on Embattled First Son’s Crack Use

Two of Hunter Biden's exes testified before a Delaware court on Wednesday regarding the first son's history of using crack cocaine, as the prosecution builds its case that Biden illegally purchased a handgun while falsely claiming to be sober from drugs. The post Hunter Biden's Exes Dish on Embattled First Son's Crack Use appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


