In Northern Virginia, GOP Factions Duel Over Crucial House Seat

June 5, 2024

Sen. Rand Paul (R., Ky.) on Monday called for "better Republicans" at a campaign event for House hopeful Cameron Hamilton in Fredericksburg, Va. Others in the party, however, think Hamilton's primary opponent, Derrick Anderson, is the better Republican in the race, emphasizing a primary battle in a crucial swing district between the GOP's isolationist wing and those who favor a muscular foreign policy. The post In Northern Virginia, GOP Factions Duel Over Crucial House Seat appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



