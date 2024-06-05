Little By Little, The Economy Has Declined To A Point Where Almost Everyone Is Struggling
June 5, 2024 | Tags: Free Markets, SONS OF LIBERTYIt happened so gradually that a lot of people didn’t even realize what was happening. The cost of living just kept rising faster than paychecks were, and little by little our standard of living just kept going down. Now we have reached a stage where the ultra-wealthy are thriving but almost everyone else is struggling. …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments