Teamsters Join Forces With Israel-Hating Labor Union That Backs ‘Resistance’ Against Jewish State

June 5, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

In April, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters’ Chicago chapter hosted a rally where activists chanted "Death to America" to protest the United States’ handling of the Israel-Hamas war. Now, the Teamsters have joined forces with a controversial labor union that has endorsed Palestinian "resistance" against Israel and refers to Zionism as "inherently evil." The post Teamsters Join Forces With Israel-Hating Labor Union That Backs ‘Resistance’ Against Jewish State appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...