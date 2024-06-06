Alternative Media Spreading Fear Porn Over Avian Influenza

Fearporn – you would think the American people would have had enough of it by now, particularly those who have rejected the Operation Mockingbird Media and moved to “alternative media”. Unfortunately, that is not the case since some in the “alternative media” circle are “fearmongering” about H5N1 and now H5N2, both forms of “avian influenza” …



Read More...