Antifa Thug Attacks AfD Politician With A Knife In Germany

A left-wing extremist attacked an AfD politician with a knife in Mannheim, Germany, very close to the same location where an Islamist killed a police officer last week.

A video of the incident shows the AfD’s Heinrich Koch approaching the knifeman as he carries away AfD posters which he had been tearing down.

BREAKING: 🇩🇪AfD politician Heinrich Koch STABBED in Mannheim. Here is the alleged video, showing Koch confronting an Antifa member tearing down AfD posters in the city.



The Antifa thug swings a knife multiple times, leaving multiple stab wounds on the 59-year-old Koch's body.

The attacker lunges at Koch with the knife, prompting the politician to scream in pain, before the assailant runs away as Koch calls for the police.

The victim was reportedly left with multiple stab wounds and remains in hospital. The suspect was later arrested by police.

BREAKING:



AfD politician Heinrich Koch hospitalized after having been stabbed while campaigning in Mannheim, Germany.



A police officer was killed in the same city in an Islamist terror attack just days ago



🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/DF2aOeT1EJ — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) June 5, 2024

The incident occurred close to the same spot where an Islamist attacked right-wing political activist Michael Stürzenberger during a campaign event last week.

The attack ended up with a police officer getting stabbed in the neck by the attacker after tackling the wrong suspect. The officer later died from his injuries.

The culprit, Sulaiman Ataee, arrived in Germany in 2013 as an Afghan refugee and was refused asylum but remained in the country due to his age and went on to marry a Turkish woman with German citizenship.

Antifa members routinely engage in violent attacks against AfD politicians, although the media continues to demonize AfD members as domestic extremists, with the political establishment attempting to ban the party entirely.

In 2019, Antifa extremists threatened to assassinate an AfD member of parliament, even naming the exact date on which they would kill her.

Video from a political debate television round table broadcast the same year showed German leftists in the audience applauding death threats made against the right-wing AfD party.

Meanwhile, people who draw attention to government crime statistics that show migrants are vastly overrepresented in violent crime and gang rape are prosecuted for hate speech.

