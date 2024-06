Biden Claims He Knew Putin 40 Years Ago—When He Was Undercover KGB Agent

June 6, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

President Joe Biden claimed in an interview Thursday that he has known Vladimir Putin "for over 40 years"—meaning they would have met when Putin was serving as an undercover KGB officer. The post Biden Claims He Knew Putin 40 Years Ago—When He Was Undercover KGB Agent appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...