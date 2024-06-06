California Owes U.S. $52M for Health Care for Illegals

“Noncitizens with unsatisfactory immigration status” I have an article coming about the massive growth of Medicaid and the political impact of it, but here’s a snapshot of California politics, illegal invasion, and how we’re subsidizing it. This time they got caught. California owes the federal government $52.7 million after it “improperly” requested reimbursements for services provided …


