"Fallen On Her Fani": Trump Lawyer Gloats After Georgia Case Collapses

Donald Trump's lawyer Alina Habba took a victory lap after a Georgia appeals court halted DA Fani Willis' election interference case against the former president.

"She's fallen on her fanny since the very beginning," Habba told Newsmax's Carl Higbie. "This has completely been a disaster. It was a fake case to start with, her arrogance, her demeanor has been incredibly telling."

ALINA HABBA ON BIG FANI WILLIS: “She has fallen on her Fanny since the very beginning” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/35rY3bOUyJ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 6, 2024

On Wednesday, the Georgia Court of Appeals halted the case while it reviews Judge Scott McAfee's ruling allowing Willis to remain on the case amid several scandals.

The ruling prevents McAfee - who donated to Fani Willis - from moving forward with pretrial motions he had planned while the appeal was pending. While the case was unlikely to go forward before the November US election, this was the final nail in the coffin.

Judge and Fani Willis donor Scott McAfee

On Monday, the appeals court docketed appeals filed by Trump and eight other defendants. Oral arguments are tentatively scheduled for Oct. 4, after which the court will have until mid-March to rule. The losing side can then appeal to the Georgia Supreme Court.

"The Georgia Court of Appeals has properly stayed all proceedings against President Trump in the trial court pending its decision on our interlocutory appeal which argues the case should be dismissed and Fulton County DA Willis should be disqualified for her misconduct," said Trump attorney Steve Sadow in a statement.

Trump and 18 other defendants were indicted last August on allegations that they participated in a scheme to illegally overturn the 2020 presidential election. The case was upended when one of the defendants revealed that Willis had paid over $600,000 to her lover - who was obviously prosecuting more than just the case on lavish, (effectively) taxpayer-funded trips that Willis claims she paid back in cash.