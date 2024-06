Hillary Clinton Likens a Vote for Biden to D-Day Landings

June 6, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

On the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Normandy, Hillary Clinton took to social media to liken a vote for President Joe Biden in the upcoming November elections to the heroic effort to liberate France from the Nazis. The post Hillary Clinton Likens a Vote for Biden to D-Day Landings appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...