Hunter Biden’s Baby Momma Says Dementia Joe Has Never Met or Even Bothered to Contact His Granddaughter

(DCNF)—Lunden Roberts, the mother of Hunter Biden’s daughter Navy Joan Roberts, told British host Piers Morgan on Thursday that President Joe Biden has never contacted his granddaughter.

Roberts formerly worked as Hunter’s assistant and has spoken out about dealing with Hunter Biden following their child’s birth in 2018, noting both the president and his son’s efforts to distance themselves from Navy. Roberts on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” said neither the president nor his son has ever met Navy in person and that the elder Biden has never even reached out to his granddaughter.

“Have you ever heard from either President Biden or the first lady directly?” Morgan asked.

“No. No, I have not,” Roberts answered.

Morgan followed up by asking if she thinks that’s “surprising,” with Roberts answering she does not.

Roberts also told Morgan that Hunter has never met his daughter “in person.”

“Hunter’s relationship with his daughter has been built through Zoom,” she said. “He was required to call once a month or something like that. Navy gets to pick out one of his paintings, and that’s how they would start building a relationship. However, Hunter went above and beyond. He not only called her once a month, but once they started building a relationship, he wanted to call weekly or sometimes a couple of times a week just to talk to her. When she goes into surgery, he wants to Zoom and talk to her. He calls to check on her at different times and things like that. He has gone above what the time frame required and has done that for her, which I appreciate tremendously.”

Morgan asked if there are any plans in place for them to meet in person.

“Yeah, I’m sure,” Roberts answered.” Me and Hunter haven’t worked the details out with that. But, I mean like the world knows. Hunter has a lot on his plate right now. I think that that needs to be his main focus, and getting through this time and then the rest can come after. Navy is well aware. She knows that her father’s very busy right now, and he’s got a lot of things going on and she’s waited five years; she can wait a couple more months.”

Roberts and Hunter resolved their child support dispute in June 2023 and the Biden family finally acknowledged Navy in July 2023.

Roberts told Morgan that the “door is always open” for the president to meet his granddaughter and it “always will be.”

Hunter gave his daughter some of his paintings and he paid Roberts’ legal fees. She unsuccessfully attempted to grant her daughter the Biden last name as part of their child support dispute.

Hunter’s federal gun trial began Monday and he is facing three charges brought by special counsel David Weiss in September, which include providing false statements and knowingly possessing a gun while being addicted to drugs.

