New Study Shows COVID Vaccines May Have Increased Excess Deaths Since the Pandemic

June 6, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Our great nightmare of 2020 won’t go away. Sure, we’re done with the lockdowns, the masks, the social distancing, the closed schools and workplaces and the steady drumbeat of propaganda […] The post New Study Shows COVID Vaccines May Have Increased Excess Deaths Since the Pandemic appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...