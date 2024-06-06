OnlyFans Model Who 'Milkshaked' Farage Slammed By Her Own Brother

The OnlyFans model who threw a milkshake over Nigel Farage was slammed by her own brother, who said he wanted nothing to do with her.

The Reform UK leader was assaulted after he announced he was running for election during a campaign event in Clacton yesterday.

25-year-old Victoria Thomas-Bowen was subsequently arrested for the assault and said she threw the McDonalds drink over Farage because she “just felt like it.”

Thomas-Bowen, who lives with her mother and has a young son, was denounced by her own brother following the incident.

“I have just seen it, and to be honest, I’m appalled. I don’t know where she is. I don’t want anything to do with her,” said 43-year-old Paul Bowen.

Many leftists laughed it up and celebrated the assault despite the fact that the same people will hysterically wet the bed and proclaim that the 4th Reich has arrived whenever a left-wing politician gets so much as heckled on the street.

Indeed, the political class routinely attempts to tone police anyone interacting with a politician in anything but a positive way, but will be the first to celebrate Farage being targeted due to his opinions.

Broadcaster Sky News described the assault as a “humbling experience” for Farage and said it was a “good reminder that he is a very divisive figure.”

Farage later gave an interview saying that he puts himself at increased risk of being targeted because he is the only prominent politician who actually goes out and meets the public.

Some people have also pointed to a previous incident involving Chris Witty, one of the architects of the UK’s COVID lockdown.

A white working class man who jovially put his arm around Witty and filmed a video of the interaction when he saw Witty in London ended up getting publicly shamed, branded a “thug” by the Prime Minister, fired from his job, fined and given an eight week suspended jail sentence.

The OnlyFans thot is likely to get away with a slap on the wrist and will no doubt receive a boost in OnlyFans subscribers.

Meanwhile, a milkshake isn’t going to stop what represents one of the most monumental turning points in modern British political history.

