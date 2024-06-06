“Read With Pride”: Scholastic Book Publisher Offers “Pride Guide” to Teachers During LGBT Campaign

This obsession with sexualizing children is indicative of a sick and depraved society. It must stop. “Hey, teacher, leave them kids alone!” National Review: Book publisher Scholastic announced a “Read with Pride” campaign, providing educators a list of “LGBTQIA+ stories” for “kids and teens” and vowed to use company resources to fight efforts by local …



Read More...