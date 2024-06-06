“Really Astonishing”: Jonathan Turley Says All of Hunter Biden’s Trial “Defenses” Quickly “Collapsed”

June 6, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

(DCNF)—George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley said Thursday he was shocked by how quickly Hunter Biden’s various defenses in his gun trial have “collapsed.”

Biden’s trial began Monday and he is confronting three federal gun charges brought by Special Counsel David Weiss in September, which include providing false statements and knowingly possessing a gun while being addicted to drugs. Turley asserted on “America’s Newsroom” that the prosecution effectively countered Biden attorney Abbe Lowell’s argument that his client’s laptop, which is a key piece of evidence in the trial, is not fully authentic as well as the argument that Biden was not using drugs when he signed paperwork to purchase a gun.

WATCH:

“The prosecution is doing an amazingly good job in my view,” Turley said. “This is a very disciplined case. What’s really astonishing is how fast all of the defenses put forward by Abbe Lowell collapsed within 48 hours. There was a long argument that the laptop was tampered with. They put on an agent saying there’s no tampering here. This is real and authentic. They said that Hunter Biden wasn’t doing drugs when he signed that. They have a text of him the next day trying to score drugs from a guy named Mookie, and a day after that, doing drugs on the hood of a car, according to a text.”

Corporate media, Big Tech, former intelligence officials and then-candidate Joe Biden cast doubt on the laptop’s authenticity in October of 2020, but now prosecutors are using it as important evidence during the trial.

“And all these other witnesses saying ‘of course he was an addict, he was doing crack every 20 minutes when I knew him.’ They then said well, ‘maybe someone else filled out the form.’ You had Mr. Cleveland say ‘I watched him fill out the form. I told him to take his time.’ So every one of these defenses collapsed shortly after they were stated by the defense. And that leads to this question of why, why isn’t he just pleading guilty? This is an open and shut case,” Turley added.

“It’s obvious he was doing drugs and that he had signed the form falsely,” he continued. “That might keep him out of jail. It certainly would have avoided an embarrassing trial. The answer is, this is Biden town. This is a Biden who is standing trial in his hometown and this is the opposite of Manhattan. Here the jury pool could not be better for the defendant. I think the defense is using a nullification strategy.”

Prosecutors obtained messages and material from Biden’s abandoned laptop, which is now considered real despite the previous assertions before the 2020 election, showing it to the jury as evidence of the defendant’s drug use around the period of purchasing the gun in 2018, according to CNN. Criminal defense attorney Bernarda Villalona suggested Biden plead guilty on Monday, asserting Weiss’ evidence against him is “strong” and that it may be his “best” course of action to evade incarceration.

Biden also faces nine federal tax charges, including tax evasion and tax fraud for tax years 2016 through 2019, according to the indictment against him. The president’s son’s attorneys appealed the case, but Judge Mark Scarsi denied it, with the trial slated to start on June 20.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

The post “Really Astonishing”: Jonathan Turley Says All of Hunter Biden’s Trial “Defenses” Quickly “Collapsed” appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



Read More...