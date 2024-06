Steve Bannon Looking Forward To A Hot Shower, Shave, And Clean Clothes In Prison

June 6, 2024 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C. — After being ordered to report for incarceration on July 1 following a failed attempt to remain free during the appeal process, former Trump White House advisor Steve Bannon admitted that he was looking forward to a hot shower, shave, and clean clothes in prison.



Read More...