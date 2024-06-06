US Ramps Up Rate Of Ukraine Arms Packages... What's Another $225 Million?

The United States is preparing to announce a new $225 million weapons package for Ukraine this week, coming two weeks after the last package, which was at $275 million and featured badly needed artillery rounds. And a few weeks prior to that, in early May, the US administration rolled out with $400 million in defense aid — thus it appears the White House is planning to apportion new packages about every two or three weeks, drawing from Biden's $60 billion in recently approved total funding for Ukraine.

Currently, Ukrainian soldiers are resorting to literally trying to find leftover, unexploded artillery shells scattered in the ground at prior battle sites. The Wall Street Journal recently underscored this severe lack of ammo along Ukraine's front lines in writing that "Kyiv’s ammunition shortage is so acute that a soldier who hunts for Russian shells—and makes his own bombs—has become an important supplier for some units."

The dangerous trend can be summarized as follows: the more desperation there is on the ground as Ukraine loses more and more ground along frontline positions, the greater the bellicose posturing on the part of NATO and the West. Western publications are even openly airing contingency plans for US troop movements in Europe in a WW3 scenario involving war with Russia in the heart of Europe. As another alarming and somewhat absurd example of this trend, look what European Commission chief is positively boasting about...

This is fantastic news! Congratulations on having brought Europe to this point. https://t.co/ygRBLgR2ni — George Szamuely (@GeorgeSzamuely) June 5, 2024

According to a preview of the $225 million arms package via Reuters, "The United States is expected to announce a new $225 million weapons package for Ukraine this week, sources said on Wednesday."

"Details of the latest package emerged as President Joe Biden planned to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday in Normandy at the 80th anniversary commemoration of the D-Day invasion. It was unclear if the package would be announced then or on Friday."