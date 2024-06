WATCH: Journalists Cry for Widdle Baby Hunter Biden, 54-Year-Old ‘Child’ of Sleepy Joe

June 6, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Journalists keep referring to Hunter Biden, who went on trial this week for lying about his crack addiction to buy a gun, as the "child" of President Joe Biden. The post WATCH: Journalists Cry for Widdle Baby Hunter Biden, 54-Year-Old 'Child' of Sleepy Joe appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...