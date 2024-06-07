3 CANADIAN DOCTORS DEAD At Same Hospital In Ontario – All 3 Were Anesthesiologists In Their 50s (Statistically Impossible)

June 7, 2024 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

We have chronicled lots of deaths and injuries due to the CONvid-1984 injections. While the Mockingbird media and unthinking people divert from the real cause of these deaths, many of us have been attempting to warn people about the propaganda and the lies being told about them and the CONvids. Now, three doctors, all anesthesiologists, …



Read More...