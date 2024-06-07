Another Late-Night ‘Comedian’ Hosting Fundraiser for Joe Biden

June 7, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Jimmy Kimmel, the ABC late-night personality best known for his racist "comedy," is hosting a fundraiser for President Joe Biden in Los Angeles next week to "help keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office." Celebrity actors George Clooney and Julia Roberts are expected to attend, as is celebrity author and film producer Barack Obama. The post Another Late-Night 'Comedian' Hosting Fundraiser for Joe Biden appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...