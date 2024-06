How in the World Do We React to Trump’s Shock Conviction? The Bible’s Got an Answer

June 7, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

“Set on fire by hell.” It’s hard to imagine a more vivid way of describing something terrible, no-good or diabolically problematic. When it comes to the flagrant flapping of lips, […] The post How in the World Do We React to Trump's Shock Conviction? The Bible's Got an Answer appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...