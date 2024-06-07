Obese Woman Wins Miss Alabama And People Have Questions

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via modernity.news,

An obese woman has won Miss Alabama, with the organizers of the contest insisting that the intention of the beauty pageant was to “foster a positive self-image.”

Yes, really.

After Sara Milliken learned that she had won the competition and would go on to represent her state at the national level, she hit back at critics who questioned her weight.

“Even something that you type over a screen can have a lasting impression on people,” she told WKRG.

According to a report by the news network, “The purpose of the national American Miss program is to grow confidence and foster a positive self-image.”

This despite the fact that the level of obesity displayed by Milliken is linked with all manner of horrible diseases like diabetes, heart disease, strokes, and certain cancers.

Respondents weren’t very impressed with the result.

“Dang I didn’t realize this was a cattle auction,” wrote one.

“This 500 pound woman is supposed to be a role model to kids,” added another.

The woman who won Miss Alabama is the size of a Buick.



I thought she won an FFA event, but nope... they called it a beauty pageant. pic.twitter.com/1VNjLbgleD — Brenden Dilley (@WarlordDilley) June 6, 2024

Some expressed gratitude for the fact that at least Milliken is a biological female, unlike the winner of Miss Maryland USA, who is a man.

“She practiced 365 days? What? Eating?” remarked another.

Okay this is brilliant. pic.twitter.com/ZD96WWTDSh — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 7, 2024

As we previously highlighted, the winner of this year’s Miss Germany wasn’t even German.

Any guidelines or rules have been completely obliterated as such contests are completely turned over to woke extremists who use them as a vehicle to amplify the message.

That message is incredibly harmful for young women, especially when you consider the fact that numerous ‘fat pride’ activists have literally died from being overweight in recent years.

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.