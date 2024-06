Pro-Hamas Pundit Who Rolled Eyes at Hamas Rapes Fired From ‘The Hill’

June 7, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Left-wing commentator Briahna Joy Gray has been fired from The Hill, days after she dismissed claims of sexual violence perpetrated by Hamas against Israeli hostages. The post Pro-Hamas Pundit Who Rolled Eyes at Hamas Rapes Fired From ‘The Hill’ appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...