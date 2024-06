Prosecutors Rest Case After Witnesses Testify to Hunter Biden’s Drug Use

June 7, 2024

Federal prosecutors rested their case in Hunter Biden’s gun trial Friday after calling a series of witnesses who testified about Biden’s use of crack cocaine around the time he purchased a gun in October 2018. The post Prosecutors Rest Case After Witnesses Testify to Hunter Biden's Drug Use appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



