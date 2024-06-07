SIDS, a Cover Story for Infant “Vaccine” Deaths

(Natural News)—A Canadian detective was suspended and vilified after it came out that she was personally investigating cases of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) in relation to childhood vaccination.

Helen Grus took it upon herself to look into the matter after nine babies died in Ottawa following their mothers getting “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19). Grus wanted to determine whether or not the shots had anything to do with the babies’ deaths.

Some of the families felt as though their privacy was breached by Grus’ probe, prompting the Ottawa Police Service (OPS) to settle with at least one of them. Grus was then suspended and had her life turned upside-down, all for trying to get to the bottom of what killed the babies.

According to reports, Grus allegedly contacted the father of a deceased baby whose family was part of the settlement on Jan. 30, 2022. She asked about the mother’s COVID “vaccination” status, police documents indicate.

The family then filed a complaint against Grus with OPS, which resulted in Grus being suspended with pay on Feb. 4, 2022.

The family’s lawyer, Lawrence Greenspan, said the case was finally settled this past week for an undisclosed amount of money.

“Parents are not put on this earth to bury their children,” Greenspan told CTV News Ottawa. “When a tragedy happens, the family’s privacy must be respected.”

Ottawa Police Detective Helen Grus was suspended for investigating 9 babies who died from SIDS after their mothers received covid Vaccinations. The Pfizer 'baby death' statistic is shocking.pic.twitter.com/MaPS91aR11 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 28, 2024

There’s a massive “jab coverup,” Grus says

Since the settlement, Grus has come forward with her side of the story. She says there is a massive “jab coverup” taking place that deserves much more investigation than even she was able to conduct before being stopped.

“Why on earth wouldn’t we want to uncover any potential harm caused by this vaccine?” asked the editor(s) of Revolver. “When did people become such mindless, spineless jellyfish that they take the government’s word as gospel?”

“It’s alarming to witness this transformation, especially at a time when our government and so-called ‘experts’ are so widely distrusted and disliked.”

It is not as though the SIDS-vaccine connection is something new. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) acknowledges it in relation to childhood vaccination, as does the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting Database (VAERS) it maintains.

SIDS remains the third leading cause of death in infants in the United States, a country that by the way has one of the highest infant mortality rates in the developed world.

NEW ARTICLE: Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Data Shows Links Between Vaccines and Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) – 749 deaths liked to Hib (Haemophilus influenzae Type b) and 51% were recorded as "SIDS" on AUTOPSY A study published in 2015 by CDC scientists (first author… pic.twitter.com/K8gd5Gw1O7 — William Makis MD (@MakisMD) March 26, 2024

Sudden Infant Death Syndrome Vaccine data “Almost all the SIDs (cases) happen the week After a vaccine…97%…& it's NOT happening the week before vaccination.” pic.twitter.com/ufgsNMe7VF — Paul Kikos (@PKikos) February 17, 2023

Despite the seemingly endless persecution she faces, Grus is carrying on in her mission to expose the true causes of SIDS, one of the most obvious but ignored causes being childhood vaccines.

“It seems the only thing the COVID ‘vaccine’ doesn’t kill is the COVID virus,” wrote one commenter about the madness of all this.

“The most dangerous thing to tyranny is the truth, and those who seek it,” wrote another.

Keep vaccines out of your child’s body and he or she will be much healthier for it. Learn more at Immunization.news.

