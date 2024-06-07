Use the Libertarian Presidential Campaign to Elect Donald Trump, Says the Libertarian Party Chairman

June 7, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

In a video monologue released this week, Libertarian Party Chairman Angela McArdle, framed by rainbows, announced her intention to use the campaign of the newly nominated Libertarian Party presidential ticket of Chase Oliver and Mike ter Maat to ensure that presumptive Republican Party presidential nominee Donald Trump is elected president this November. McArdle said in […]



Read More...