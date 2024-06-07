Watch: Boeing 777 Engine Shoots Fireballs During Takeoff In Canada

Boeing planes are back in the news this week after a Paris-bound Air Canada flight with nearly 400 passengers experienced an "engine issue" shortly after taking off, according to CP24. The wide-body aircraft was forced to return to Toronto Pearson International Airport shortly after takeoff.

Video footage on X captured the dramatic moment when fireballs were seen shooting from the rear of one of the 777's engines during takeoff on Wednesday.

Video captures moment Air Canada 777 had a compressor stall on departure from Toronto Pearson International Airport on Wednesday. AC872 returned safely 30 minutes later. pic.twitter.com/I8LrySWHBJ — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) June 7, 2024

Air Canada confirmed the incident to CP24:

"After the aircraft landed, it was inspected by airport response vehicles as per normal operating processes, and it taxied to the gate on its own. "The aircraft will be taken out of service for further evaluation by our maintenance and engineering professionals."

The incident comes after a series of mid-air mishaps, investigations, and endless crises for the American plane manufacturer.

Here's the latest:

Notably, later this month, Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun will testify before a US Senate panel on Capitol Hill about the safety and quality of its jets.