World War II Vet: "I Feel Like A Foreigner In My Own Country"

To mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings, a World War II veteran appeared on Fox News to assert, “I feel like a foreigner in my own country.”

Ronald ‘Rondo’ Scharfe lied about his age to be able to join the military aged just 16-years-old and ended up fighting in the battle of Iwo Jima.

Scharfe, who is now 97-years-old, said he was grateful for having the chance to raise a family and enjoy life whenever he visits his fallen comrades in the cemetery.

“I was just lucky, a lot of the guys wasn’t as lucky as I was and I appreciate every day of it,” said Scharfe.

The veteran was then asked by the interviewer, “What do you feel about the state of our country today? How do you feel about the country you worked so hard to stay free, to keep free?”

“The real truth? I feel like a foreigner in my own country lots of times and I don’t like it, makes my heart real heavy,” responded Scharfe.

“There’s too much Hollywood going on in Washington all the time, the important subjects they don’t cover, so the thing is I hope all the guys will rally up and go back and straighten it all out,” he added.

Scharfe doubted that there would be many 16-year-olds who would lie about their age to fight for their country today.

“I don’t think so, it was a different generation…all of the different generations are great but I think some of the ones they got now are a little lazy and I think they gotta show more pride in their country than they do,” he said, adding that he is saddened when he sees people burning the flag.

