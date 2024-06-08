4 Israeli Hostages Rescued From Gaza, Including Noa Argamani

Israel’s Defense Forces (IDF) successfully rescued four hostages who had been held captive by Hamas since the October 7 attacks, marking the largest hostage recovery operation since the conflict with Hamas began in Gaza. The hostages, including Noa Argamani, 26, Almog Meir Jan, 22, Shlomi Ziv, 41, and Andrey Kozlov, 27, were liberated in a daring daytime mission in the heart of Nuseirat, central Gaza, where they had been held for 246 days.

7 Oct: The moment Noa Argamani was captured and dragged off and screaming on a motorcycle. 8 June: The moment she hugs her father after rescue. pic.twitter.com/cXc8STFGvs — Imtiaz Mahmood (@ImtiazMadmood) June 8, 2024

Argamani, whose abduction video was widely shared, had been among the most recognizable hostages. Her mother, Liora, who is battling stage four brain cancer, had previously released a video pleading to see her daughter before her death. The rescue operation, which took place under heavy fire, was described as a heroic effort by Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari of the IDF.

“Noa, Almog, Andrey and Shlomi – we are overjoyed to have you home,” Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant said in a statement. “Our troops conducted a heroic operation to rescue four hostages held by Hamas, and brought them home to Israel.”

The Hostages Families Forum Headquarters praised the Israeli government for the rescue operation and urged the international community to pressure Hamas into accepting a proposed deal to release the remaining 120 hostages. “Every day there is a day too far,” the group emphasized.

Gallant expressed his joy at the successful operation and vowed to continue the fight until all hostages are returned home.

“The IDF, ISA and Special Forces operated with extraordinary courage under heavy fire, and succeeded in completing their mission,” he said.

As the rescued hostages receive medical care and reunite with their families, the Israeli government remains committed to bringing all remaining hostages home, whether alive for rehabilitation or deceased for burial.

