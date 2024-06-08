Earth Overshoot Day Is Coming Sooner and Sooner

This year, August 1 will mark Earth Overshoot Day, the day that humanity’s demand for ecological resources exceeds the resources Earth can regenerate within that year.

Over the decades, the ecological and carbon footprint of humans has gradually increased, all while Earth’s biocapacity, i.e. its ability to regenerate resources has diminished significantly. That has led to Earth Overshoot Day arriving earlier and earlier, moving from as late as December 30 in 1970. In the pandemic year of 2020, it did move back somewhat significantly from July 29 to August 22. But, despite 2023 representing a slight positive shift from 2022's July 28, the trend was one of stagnation rather than progress.

The concept of Earth Overshoot Day was first conceived by Andrew Simms of the UK think tank New Economics Foundation, which partnered with Global Footprint Network in 2006 to launch the first global Earth Overshoot Day campaign. WWF, the world’s largest conservation organization, has participated in Earth Overshoot Day since 2007.

To find out more about the calculations behind Earth Overshoot Day, please click here.