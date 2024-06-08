Pro-Hamas Agitators Surround the White House And Call for Dead Jews

Protesters from across the country descended upon Washington, D.C., on Saturday afternoon, surrounded the White House, and clashed with police officers while calling for Hamas terrorists to kill Israelis.  "We don’t want no two states, we’re taking back 48," the keffiyeh-clad demonstrators can be heard yelling in video taken by the Washington Free Beacon. The […] The post Pro-Hamas Agitators Surround the White House And Call for Dead Jews appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


