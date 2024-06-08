Scientists Expose Major Problems With Climate Change Data
June 8, 2024 | Tags: News, SONS OF LIBERTY“But good science demands that scientists are encouraged to question the IPCC’s dogma. The supposed purity of the global temperature record is one of the most sacred dogmas of the IPCC.” The latest U.S. government National Climate Assessment report states: “Human activities are changing the climate. “The evidence for warming across multiple aspects of the …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments